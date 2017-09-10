Mississippi counties have not opened shelters for Florida evacuees

Newsroom phones ring. People keep asking if Mississippi has any shelters open for Florida evacuees. The answer in this state is not yet.

WLOX News Now contacted emergency response crews, county leaders and state executives to find out if there's a plan to open shelters so evacuees have a place to ride out Hurricane Irma. The local Red Cross director says if a county decides to open a shelter, his volunteers will help staff them. So far, he hasn't been asked for volunteer assistance.

Jackson County EMA director Earl Etheridge said, "The Red Cross mans our shelters, and as you know, they are deployed. Also, as Jackson County is the closest to the western edge of the track cone, we could not open our shelters to out of state folks until the storm passes north Florida, in case the storm wobbled for some reason.

"If you saw any shelters open," Etheridge noted, "I would think they would be further inland and to the west."

MEMA spokesman Greg Flynn said his agency is monitoring the situation. "If the need were to arise," Flynn told WLOX News Now, "I'm sure we would. But, no requests at this time."

George County leaders had discussions Friday about whether to open shelters, but so far, no one near Lucedale has made an official declaration to open one.

South Mississippi hotel rooms and campgrounds are near capacity. And many of the people who checked into those lodging facilities are Hurricane Irma evacuees.

