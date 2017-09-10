Gov. Bryant: MS stands with Florida - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gov. Bryant: MS stands with Florida

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Mississippi is all too aware of the damage and devastation hurricanes can inflict on a state. The magnolia state also knows how important it is to reach out to others when they're hurting.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant expects Florida to be hurting after Hurricane Irma finishes its assault.. He's ready to help. A tweet Gov. Bryant sent Sunday morning says, "I am committed to providing Florida with all the resources it needs and we can provide. Mississippi stands with Florida."

The state sent 98 emergency response specialists to assist Florida with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts. Gov. Bryant says those crews will be deployed over the next two days. A news release from MEMA says 61 search and rescue experts headed toward Florida Sunday morning. Many of those specialists come from fire departments and response agencies in Biloxi, Columbus, Desoto County, Diamondhead, Grenada, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Horn Lake, Madison, McComb, Miss. Office of Homeland Security, Olive Branch, Oxford, Philadelphia, Pike County, Southaven, Starkville and Tupelo.

In that news release, MEMA director Lee Smithson said, “Florida was the first state to roll into the Mississippi Gulf Coast right after Hurricane Katrina to help us with response and recovery. Governor Bryant is committed to assisting Florida with all the resources it needs and we can provide.”

