Gov. Bryant: MS stands with Florida

Newsroom phones ring. People keep asking if Mississippi has any shelters open for Florida evacuees. The answer in this state is not yet. WLOX News Now contacted emergency response crews, county leaders and state executives to find out if there's a plan to open shelters so evacuees have a place to ride out Hurricane Irma. The local Red Cross director says if a county decides to open a shelter, his volunteers will help staff them. So far, he hasn't been asked for volunteer assistance.
Mississippi is all too aware of the damage and devastation hurricanes can inflict on a state. The magnolia state also knows how important it is to reach out to others when they're hurting. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant expects Florida to be hurting after Hurricane Irma finishes its assault.. He's ready to help. A tweet Gov. Bryant sent Sunday morning says, "I am committed to providing Florida with all the resources it needs and we can provide. Mississippi stands with Florida."
Mississippi Power utility trucks are on their way to Georgia. About 100 linemen from South Mississippi left Gulfport around 8:00 Sunday morning. Their job is to help restore power in communities that will be impacted by Hurricane Irma.
On Sunday at 8:00 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Irma was over Key West, Florida. The powerful hurricane has winds in excess of 130 miles per hour. Because of how the jet stream is moving across Mississippi, Irma will move toward the north Florida coastline, and not reach the South Mississippi border.
Hopping aboard a giant C-130J and flying straight into the eye of a major hurricane may be unnerving for some. But for the men and women in the 53d Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, it's another day of work. And they're work provides the data that helps make accurate predictions. Those predictions help save lives. And there's a lot that goes into it.
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
A Florida man says his Facebook event inviting people to shoot at Hurricane Irma was a joke that got out of hand.
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.
