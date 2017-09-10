Convoy of utility trucks head toward Irma's path - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Convoy of Mississippi first responders heads toward Irma's path

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Mississippi Power utility trucks are on their way to Georgia. About 100 linemen from South Mississippi left Gulfport around 8:00 Sunday morning. Their job is to help restore power in communities that will be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Nicole Faulk is with Mississippi Power. “This is something we’re very passionate about,” she said on Good Morning Mississippi Weekend moments after the power company’s convoy headed east. “We know all too well what it’s like to be hit by a major hurricane. Those people come and help us. So we always want to repay that favor.”

A news release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says Mississippi is sending 98 emergency response specialists to assist Floridians as Hurricane Irma makes landfall. The Mississippi teams were all requested by the Florida Division of Emergency Management through the national Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).  There are 61 search and rescue specialists leaving Mississippi Sunday morning to staging areas in Florida. The other teams will begin deploying Monday.

“We are honored to send some of Mississippi’s most experienced disaster response specialists to help our neighbors in Florida as they face this major hurricane,” said MEMA Director Lee Smithson. “Florida was the first state to roll into the Mississippi Gulf Coast right after Hurricane Katrina to help us with response and recovery. Governor Bryant is committed to assisting Florida with all the resources it needs and we can provide.”

