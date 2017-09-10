Convoy of Mississippi first responders heads toward Irma's path

Mississippi Power utility trucks are on their way to Georgia. About 100 linemen from South Mississippi left Gulfport around 8:00 Sunday morning. Their job is to help restore power in communities that will be impacted by Hurricane Irma.More >>
On Sunday at 8:00 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Irma was over Key West, Florida. The powerful hurricane has winds in excess of 130 miles per hour. Because of how the jet stream is moving across Mississippi, Irma will move toward the north Florida coastline, and not reach the South Mississippi border.More >>
Hopping aboard a giant C-130J and flying straight into the eye of a major hurricane may be unnerving for some. But for the men and women in the 53d Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, it's another day of work. And they're work provides the data that helps make accurate predictions. Those predictions help save lives. And there's a lot that goes into it.More >>
"It was just, it's a sad situation," said David Despot, an employee at the Roost Hotel in Ocean Springs.More >>
This year's turnout for the Biloxi Seafood Festival may set a record. While the seafood was plentiful, organizer Sam Burke believes it was more than the crab that brought the crowds.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.More >>
According to NPR, the cranes were designed to withstand winds of 145 mph, but Irma was only producing hurricane force winds equivalent to a Category 1 storm when the crane fell.More >>
Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.More >>
