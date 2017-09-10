Convoy of MS first responders heads toward Irma's path

The Hurricane Hunters are now back safely on the ground after a flight into Hurricane Irma on Sunday morning.More >>
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing husband and wife.More >>
Mississippi Power utility trucks are on their way to Georgia. About 100 linemen from South Mississippi left Gulfport around 8:00 Sunday morning. Their job is to help restore power in communities that will be impacted by Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Southern University and University of Southern Mississippi football teams may be battled on the field Saturday night in a 45-0 shutout loss for the Jags, but the schools' bands came together for a special halftime performance.More >>
Newsroom phones ring. People keep asking if Mississippi has any shelters open for Florida evacuees. The answer in this state is not yet. WLOX News Now contacted emergency response crews, county leaders and state executives to find out if there's a plan to open shelters so evacuees have a place to ride out Hurricane Irma. The local Red Cross director says if a county decides to open a shelter, his volunteers will help staff them. So far, he hasn't been asked for volunteer assistance.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
The pets - left in crates, tied to trees and cars or fenced into yards - belonged to residents who evacuated their homes as Hurricane Irma approached. Authorities say owners will be prosecuted.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
