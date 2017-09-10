Irma reaches Florida; Won't turn toward South Mississippi

This is Hurricane Irma on Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m. (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

On Sunday at 8:00 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Irma was over Key West, Florida. The powerful hurricane has winds in excess of 130 miles per hour.

Because of how the jet stream is moving across Mississippi, Irma will move toward the north Florida coastline, and not reach the South Mississippi border.

WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne says that means the forecast for South Mississippi is mainly calm conditions. “Overall what we’re going to see is breezy conditions for the next few days,” Jeansonne said Sunday on Good Morning Mississippi Weekend. “We do have a coastal flood advisory for Hancock County. And certainly we’re going to be dealing with some rough water out there.”

The current path of Hurricane Irma takes it up the west coast of Florida and through Tallahassee. From there, it turns to the northwest. Forecasters believe it might bring significant rain to north Mississippi, north Alabama, and Tennessee.

