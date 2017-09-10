Flying into Irma with the Hurricane Hunters

The Hurricane Hunters based at Keesler Air Force Base are well on their way to fly directly through the eye of Hurricane Irma.

Hopping aboard a giant C-130J and flying straight into the eye of a major hurricane may be unnerving for some. But for the men and women in the 53d Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, it's another day of work. And they're work provides the data that helps make accurate predictions. Those predictions help save lives. And there's a lot that goes into it.

Packing the plane is a lot more complicated than your average flight. Lots of scientific gear and instrumentation. And all of this preparation happens very quickly.

Maj. Kendall Dunn is an Air Force reservist who flies with the Hurricane Hunters. “Basically, the National Hurricane Center down in Miami will send us information of where the hurricane is. Will get that to our navigators. They will begin to plan the mission itself,” Dunn explained before the Sunday morning mission into a category four hurricane left Biloxi. “At that time, they'll get things in motion. The pilots will figure out the weather down there, where we're going to go. How much fuel we'll need. Then we'll have a big mission brief. We'll discuss what we need to do. And then people start executing. Our load master will get to the aircraft, they'll prepare the aircraft. The pilots will continue to file flight plans. Then we grab all the extra accoutrements we might need. Food for a 10 hour mission. We're going on a 10 hour mission. We're going to be gone a while.”

Hurricane Irma went on record as the strongest storm in recorded history, and now because of this flight, new data could help those in its path have a better idea of what to expect and how to better protect their lives.

