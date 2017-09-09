Biloxi Seafood Festival welcomes Irma evacuees

Nicholas is calling Biloxi home for the next few days, having evacuated Melbourne, Florida due to Hurricane Irma. (Image Source: WLOX News)

This year's turnout for the Biloxi Seafood Festival may set a record. While the seafood was plentiful, organizer Sam Burke believes it was more than the crab that brought the crowds.

“I think a lot of folks have been wanting to get out. They've been watching, obviously, the weather. We've been watching it closely, and we feel for those folks in Florida, but it's an absolutely wonderful time out here, and we're very excited,” said Burke, who is an event co-chair.

The festival was a first for Holly Nicholas. Nicholas is calling Biloxi home for the next few days, having evacuated Melbourne, FL due to Hurricane Irma.

“I called up the venue, and I said, 'Do you have any space?' I talked to Rachel, and she said, 'Absolutely. We will make sure that you're in,'” said Nicholas.

Nicholas spent the day helping customers, which kept her mind off the menacing storm.

“This is a lot easier doing this than sitting at the hotel, watching the news, and wondering how your house is,” said Nicholas.

For those who weren't new to the festival, it was a chance to dig into a plate of their favorite seafood or just hang out with friends.

“This is the best one,” said one festival goer.

After a few years at Point Cadet Plaza, the festival was moved back to the town green and from the looks of the turnout, it was a success.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.