Waveland Elementary launching program to encourage young students

Students have lunch at Waveland Elementary's new Gathering Tree with guest Nel Ducomb of the Hancock County Library System (left) and WES guidance counselor Alicia Kelly (standing). (Photo source: Bay-Waveland School District)

A new program is launching at Waveland Elementary School to give students encouragement for a bright future. It’s called The Gathering Tree.

The program will bring first and second graders together with leaders in the community to give a positive message and motivation to the young students.

“Some of these students lack the encouragement and push to realize that they can be anything they want to be in life,” said Alicia Kelly, Waveland Elementary’s guidance counselor. “We have invited special guests to come enjoy lunch with our students while promoting a positive and motivating message regarding the students’ future.”

The students will meet with community leaders for lunch every Tuesday and Thursday for an encouraging message. The guests include firefighters, police officers, medical professionals, business owners, and other community leaders.

“Children should feel loved and cherished and with The Gathering Tree, our students can feel cherished by their teachers and the community,” said Kelly. “They all should feel this is their school family and The Gathering Tree extends that connection by sitting down to a real family dinner. It’s a place they can look forward to coming to, where friends gather and become family.”

Kelly said school staff also recognize students who go above and beyond to lend a helping hand to their fellow students. These super stars are recognized in their classrooms, and a name is drawn every Friday to receive a special treat at lunch.

Anyone interested in getting involved with The Giving Tree as a guest should call Alicia Kelly or Tara Scott at 228-467-6630.

