East Central student aims to become first female Navy Seal - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

East Central student aims to become first female Navy Seal

East Central student Paxton Feathers is sworn in to the US Navy during a ceremony before a Hornets football game East Central student Paxton Feathers is sworn in to the US Navy during a ceremony before a Hornets football game
HURLEY, MS (WLOX) -

Surrounded by her loving parents and a standing ovation, 17-year-old Paxton Feathers was sworn in to the US Navy during a ceremony before Friday's East Central football game.

Feathers, who comes from a military family, brought the ceremonial flag from her great-grandfather's burial at Arlington National Cemetery. 

Clearing the mental and physical requirements, Feathers looks to become the first female Navy Seal in history. 

"My recruiter had said something about it, and I said hey, that sounds pretty interesting," Feathers said. "I'm pretty sure I have the mental capability to do it, and as far as I'm concerned, muscles can be built."

After Seal training, Feathers plans on getting her law degree, and also wants to continue serving our country in the Navy.

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

