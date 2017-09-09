Wiggins church opens doors to Irma evacuees

First Baptist Church of Wiggins is located at 219 2nd Street North Wiggins, MS. (Photo source: Mandy Reeves)

One coast church is opening its doors to evacuees from Florida looking to escape the wrath of Hurricane Irma.

First Baptist Church of Wiggins had some people inquiring about where they can possibly stay to ride out the storm. That's when church leaders decided to lend a helping hand by inviting people into the church.

“The hotels we have in Wiggins are booked with a waiting list,” said Mandy Reeves, who’s helping organize the relief effort. “We have to do something for these people coming through. We know how it feels, that feeling of uncertainty.”

Reeves said the church can hold 30 to 40 evacuees, and they will be able to provide food, water, toiletries, and showers.

“It will only be the basic stuff, but we will take care of them.”

Everyone will be served on a first come, first served basis, but Reeves said another church is ready to open if the need arises.

“We’re here to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and that’s just what we do,” said Reeves.

First Baptist Church of Wiggins is located at 219 2nd Street North Wiggins, MS. Evacuees can call Reeves (601-528-1323) or Robby Rikard (228-731-4301) for details.

The church is also looking for donations to help out evacuees.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.