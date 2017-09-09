Biloxi Seafood Festival is a seafood lover's dream - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Seafood Festival is a seafood lover's dream

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The 36th annual Biloxi Seafood Festival kicked off Saturday morning on the Biloxi town green.

The festival is in full swing with live music, arts and crafts, and, of course, plenty of fresh seafood. Visitors even got to dip into a 200-foot long shrimp poboy.

The seafood celebration goes until 9 p.m. Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

A wristband for both days costs $15 and also includes tasting for the Gumbo Championship on Sunday.

