Biloxi Seafood Festival is a seafood lover's dream

The seafood celebration goes until 9 p.m. Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX)

The 36th annual Biloxi Seafood Festival kicked off Saturday morning on the Biloxi town green.

The festival is in full swing with live music, arts and crafts, and, of course, plenty of fresh seafood. Visitors even got to dip into a 200-foot long shrimp poboy.

The seafood celebration goes until 9 p.m. Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

A wristband for both days costs $15 and also includes tasting for the Gumbo Championship on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.