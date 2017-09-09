Small Wiggins church making big difference for Harvey victims

Wiggins Church of God in Christ is doing all it can to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Rev. John Collins knows his church isn't the biggest but believes it can make a big impact for those in need.

"We realize that that could easily be us," Collins said. "So, we want to be a help to somebody else. In order to be blessed, you need to first be a blessing."

The church made a deal with the City of Pascagoula to deliver any donations they received.

"I reached out to Mayor Maxwell and asked him if we could collaborate with him on that project," said organizer Danielle Jackson.

Jackson helped get the word out about the church's relief drive, and the donations started rolling in.

"Seeing the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, going back 12 years to Hurricane Katrina, we know what it's like," Jackson said. "We can't just go to Texas and work, but we wanted them to know that we're here for you all. Whatever we can do to help you, we would."

Jackson says, for her, this drive is personal.

"It's like every night I'm sleeping in my bed, I can make my decision on what I want to eat. And to see those families that have been misplaced, lost loved ones and even their children, it's no way that I could continue to sleep or go on knowing that there's something I could do to help them," said Jackson.

She is also watching Hurricane Irma and is ready to provide assistance in Florida as well.

"The storm is out there," said Jackson. "We don't know of the significant damage that it's going to do to Florida, but we are here to help them also. So, we have Harvey on this hand and Irma on this hand, so we're going to help where we're needed."

For anyone affected by either storm, Collins has a message.

"Just keep praying," Collins said. "Keep trusting in God. Know that people care for you. People are praying for you. People love you."

The donations received by the church will be delivered to Pascagoula by Tuesday.

