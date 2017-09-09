Traffic Alert: Westbound I-10 backed up in Moss Point

A wreck on the westbound side of Interstate 10 in Moss Point has traffic backed up. The accident is on the Pascagoula River bridge. It's in the right lane. Emergency vehicles are there to help keep traffic moving. An MDOT alert says the traffic delays may be an issue until at least 12:30. If you can avoid I'10 between the Pascagoula exit and the Gautier exit, this is a good time to do so. The back up extends from the 69 mile marker to the top of the Pascagoula River bridge.

