I-10 westbound backed up in Jackson Co.

This is the current back up on I-10 near the Hwy. 57 exit (Photo Source: MDOT) This is the current back up on I-10 near the Hwy. 57 exit (Photo Source: MDOT)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Westbound traffic on I-10 is moving slowly in Jackson County, specifically around the Hwy. 57 exit.

A wreck on the westbound side of I-10 in Moss Point had traffic backed up earlier this morning. That accident was on the Pascagoula River Bridge.  

