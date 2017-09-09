Fire torches old D'Iberville shed

A wreck on the westbound side of Interstate 10 in Moss Point has traffic backed up. The accident is on the Pascagoula River bridge. It's in the right lane. Emergency vehicles are there to help keep traffic moving.More >>
D'Iberville firefighters spent Saturday battling a fire inside an old shed. When they arrived at 9:30 a.m., they saw flames eating through the wooden structure off Lamey Bridge Road near Indian Trails.
It's the messiest morning of the year at the Gulfport Seabee Base. Many would say it's also the most enjoyable day of the year. The Naval Construction Battalion Center hosted its 22nd annual Volkslauf Seabee Mud Run. An estimated 1,200 people dashed across the five mile course.
As of 7:00 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Irma had 130 mile per hour winds as it battered Cuba Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, forecasters expect it to strengthen to anywhere from a category four or category five hurricane. They also expect it to make a northerly turn early Sunday morning. At that point, people along the western side of Florida will be bracing for whatever punch this powerful hurricane throws.
Two overnight explosions tore through a van parked in Harrison County. The explosions ripped the roof off the van. Neighbors on Owl Roost Road and Freddie Frank Road heard the blasts. So did people who live several blocks away. The van reportedly belonged to a medical supply company.
Hurricane Irma has begun to turn northwest as it approaches Florida Saturday afternoon.
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.
