Fire torches old D'Iberville shed - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fire torches old D'Iberville shed

A fire in D'Iberville destroys a wooden shed (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) A fire in D'Iberville destroys a wooden shed (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

D’Iberville firefighters spent Saturday battling a fire inside an old shed. When they arrived at 9:30 a.m., they saw flames eating through the wooden structure off Lamey Bridge Road near Indian Trails. 

The chief says property in that area was being cleared. Investigators will try and determine if the clearing had anything to do with the shed burning down. Nobody near the fire got hurt.

