Mud run drenches runners; that's why it's so much fun

When you participate in the Seabees annual mud run, you get drenched (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

It’s the messiest morning of the year at the Gulfport Seabee Base. Many would say it’s also the most enjoyable day of the year. The Naval Construction Battalion Center hosted its 22nd annual Volkslauf Seabee Mud Run.

An estimated 1,200 people dashed across the five mile course. Part of the run was on pavement. The rest of the race took runners through approximately 30 obstacles and more than two miles of mud pits. They might start the day looking clean. By the time they reached the finish line, the participants were a muddy mess.

Money raised from the annual mud run goes toward the Seabee Ball.

