Mud run drenches runners; that's why it's so much fun

It’s the messiest morning of the year at the Gulfport Seabee Base. Many would say it’s also the most enjoyable day of the year. The Naval Construction Battalion Center hosted its 22nd annual Volkslauf Seabee Mud Run. An estimated 1,200 people dashed across the five mile course.More >>
As of 7:00 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Irma had 130 mile per hour winds as it battered Cuba Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, forecasters expect it to strengthen to anywhere from a category four or category five hurricane. They also expect it to make a northerly turn early Sunday morning. At that point, people along the western side of Florida will be bracing for whatever punch this powerful hurricane throws.More >>
Two overnight explosions tore through a van parked in Harrison County. The explosions ripped the roof off the van. Neighbors on Owl Roost Road and Freddie Frank Road heard the blasts. So did people who live several blocks away. The van reportedly belonged to a medical supply company.More >>
A growing relief effort is on the road to Texas to help Hurricane Harvey victims. It was the aftermath of another storm that kick-started this relief operation last year.More >>
Student airmen took some time away from the classroom to cheer on their drill teams on the parade field Friday. Members from Keesler's 81st Training Wing spent the morning competing for the title of Drill Down Champion.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
The latest Hurricane Irma update shows Irma has weakened to a category 3, but restrengthening is anticipated.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>