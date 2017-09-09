Explosions, fire tear through van in Harrison County ditch

Two overnight explosions tore through a van parked in Harrison County. The explosions ripped the roof off the van. Neighbors on Owl Roost Road and Freddie Frank Road heard the blasts. So did people who live several blocks away.

The van reportedly belonged to a medical supply company. Fire investigators believe compressed oxygen bottles stored in the van somehow ignited, setting off the explosions.

Because the van was near Menge Avenue, units from the Cuevas Fire and Harrison County Fire Services responded to the fiery scene. Investigators said van appeared to drive into a ditch, but no one was found around the area. No injuries were reported.

The Harrison County Fire Marshals Office and Harrison County Sheriff Department are investigating the incident.

