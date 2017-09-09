Explosions, fire tear through van in Harrison County ditch

As of 7:00 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Irma had 130 mile per hour winds as it battered Cuba Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, forecasters expect it to strengthen to anywhere from a category four or category five hurricane. They also expect it to make a northerly turn early Sunday morning. At that point, people along the western side of Florida will be bracing for whatever punch this powerful hurricane throws.More >>
Two overnight explosions tore through a van parked in Harrison County. The explosions ripped the roof off the van. Neighbors on Owl Roost Road and Freddie Frank Road heard the blasts. So did people who live several blocks away. The van reportedly belonged to a medical supply company.More >>
A growing relief effort is on the road to Texas to help Hurricane Harvey victims. It was the aftermath of another storm that kick-started this relief operation last year.More >>
Student airmen took some time away from the classroom to cheer on their drill teams on the parade field Friday. Members from Keesler's 81st Training Wing spent the morning competing for the title of Drill Down Champion.More >>
Fans who attended a high school football game on Friday experienced no rain and low humidity. It was a pleasant night. Here's a rundown from the games that were featured on Week 4 of the Friday Night Football Showdown and all the scores.More >>
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.More >>
The island is barely habitable, with 90 percent of all structures damaged.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Armed Taco Bell employees were manning the cash register Wednesday morning when two masked men tried to rob the restaurant.More >>
The latest track shows Irma has weakened to a Category 4 hurricane as it makes its way through Cuba.More >>
