Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 4 Recap

East Central head coach Seth Smith has his Hornets buzzing. Undefeated East Central hooked up with undefeated Jeff Davis County in Hurley Friday night.

Tony Brown, one of the top running backs in the state, has been a consistent performer for the East Central Hornets and he got the job done Friday night helping lead East Central past previously undefeated Jeff Davis County 31 to 7. Quarterback Rylee Brown hooked up with tight end Brad Cumbest and running back Ryan Evans found the end zone.

The Hornets are now 3 and 0.

Poplarville running back Austin Bolton rushed for 187 yards and bagged two fourth quarter touchdowns to propel the Hornets past Stone 20 to 14. The undefeated Hornets picked up win number 4. The Tomcats fell to 2 and 1.

Picayune played Picayune football in rolling past Gulfport 37-7 at Milner Stadium. Running back Shaun Anderson ripped off over 160 yards rushing and scored 3 touchdowns to lead the 3 and 1 Maroon Tide under head coach Dodd Lee.

Long Beach head coach Forrest Williams has his Bearcats in position to make a run at the Region 4-5A title. On Friday Long Beach running back Dennis Andrews exploded for 129 yards and three touchdowns to guided the Bearcats past Vancleave 50-7. Sophomore quarterback Cade Crosby passed for 270 yards and watch this amazing reception turned-in by Tony Young. He leaped, held on to the football and that gave Long Beach a 35-7 halftime advantage.

St. Martin behind running back Ham McGee and quarterback Mileon Graham held off St. Stanislaus in a defensive struggle 9-7. The Yellow Jackets picked up win number 3 and bounced back under the win column after losing their first game of the season last Friday at Crestview, Florida.

Pascagoula won the annual Singing River Classic 40 to 21 over Gautier. Running back Dalvin Abney turned in super game and had nearly 200 yards rushing in the first half including this 47 yard touchdown gallop.

West Florida defeated D'Iberville 34-26. The Warriors made a gallant comeback but fell just short. Ocean Springs has won back-to-back games following a 35-14 victory over the George County Rebels. Pass Christian hosted West Harrison and the Pirates defeated the Hurricanes 21-7. Bay High was involved in a shootout and rallied to force overtime before falling to Lawrence County 40-37.

Resurrection traveled to Forrest County AHS and the Aggies beat the Eagles 17-7. St. Patrick did something that hasn't been accomplished in awhile, the Fighting Irish won back-to-back games. On Friday head coach Jim Bloomfield guided St. Patrick past Pope John Paul II 14-12 in Biloxi. Riverdale Academy handed Christian Collegiate Academy a 52-16 defeat.

The Moss Point Tigers traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana and will battle Byrd High School 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Independence Stadium.

Harrison Central, Biloxi, Pearl River Central and Hancock had a bye-week.

You can watch the Friday Night Football Showdown game highlights and all the scores by logging on to WLOX.com.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.