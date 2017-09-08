Harrison County sending response team to Florida

The team will carry only what they can survive on for 10 days. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County Director of Emergency Management Rupert Lacy and four other county employees will head to Florida to offer help as soon as Irma passes.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved the trip in a special meeting on Friday. Lacy says the team will be watching and waiting for when the winds die down enough for the Marines to descend upon Key West and clear the runway for planes to land.

In the special meeting, Lacy told the Harrison County Board of Supervisors he submitted a proposal to the State of Mississippi to authorize his team's deployment, which the state did. The bill for the extra help will be sent to Florida from Mississippi, then Florida will send the bill to Monroe County; which is the Florida Keys.

Lacy says his team will carry only what they can survive on for 10 days as they provide emergency response.

"This could be multiple teams. We would do a timed segment and then we swap out, somebody else come in, and then we send more people to swap for those," Lacy noted.

Monroe County could be looking at up to four months of different teams coming in to help with the response.

Meanwhile, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says he has a team of six ready to go into north or south Florida to offer relief and supplies after the storm passes.

