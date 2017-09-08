Florida evacuees arrive in South Mississippi

With the threat of Hurricane Irma looming over the East Coast, evacuees from Florida have already started pouring into South Mississippi.More >>
Harrison County schools have collected hundreds of items for a school district in Texas.More >>
Student airmen took some time away from the classroom to cheer on their drill teams on the parade field Friday. Members from Keesler's 81st Training Wing spent the morning competing for the title of Drill Down Champion.More >>
A Harrison County woman is an animal lover who runs a farm where she cares for animals and does wildlife rescues An array of animals call Live Oak Farm home.More >>
Next month is breast cancer awareness month. The cancer is so common, there's a good possibility you know someone battling it. Now, one woman shares her fight with breast cancer and the key to getting through it.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in FloridaMore >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
It's one of the companies we trust to be a custodian of our credit reports. It's data breach is worse than the Target breach. But Andy Wise says he's got you. He's here to help.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>
South Carolina's governor says he will review the next update to Hurricane Irma's forecast track late Friday afternoon before making a decision on ordering mandatory evacuations for Saturday morning.More >>
