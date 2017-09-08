Florida evacuees arrive in South Mississippi

Nearly 30 evacuees are expected by the end of Friday. (Photo source: WLOX)

With the threat of Hurricane Irma looming over the East Coast, evacuees from Florida have already started pouring into South Mississippi.

Friday morning, hundreds of thousands of people were told that they have to leave because of Irma. At Cajun RV park in Biloxi, 28 evacuees are were expected to arrive by the end of the day.

"We did what we could for the house when we left. I hope it's there when we get back," said evacuee, Joe Puglisi.

For the next few weeks the park will be the home of multiple families seeking refuge from what may come.

"Five arrived last night. We have 28 do in today that we've taken from this morning's phone calls," said Cajun RV Park manager, Kim Johnson.

According to Johnson, the phones have been ringing off the hook with people looking to escape the storm.

"For probably the first three hours this morning people have been calling to make sure we have availability, seeing what our rates were," said Johnson.

Bryan Doubek and his family prefer to see the silver lining of the situation.

"One thing about hurricanes to me is that it is kinda exciting because you get to meet new people," said Doubek.

Both families are just using their time in South Mississippi to forget about what may be going on at home.

"I mean, you don't know. If it comes in strong enough, everything will go because of the roof. Other than that, a few leaks wouldn't be too bad but you don't know," said Puglisi.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.