VGA National Championship returning to Fallen Oak

For the second year in a row, Fallen Oak Golf Club will host the Veteran Golfers Association National Championship. This year’s tournament will be played Oct. 8 through Oct. 11.

“MGM Resorts International and Beau Rivage are very honored once again to host the VGA National Championship for military veterans who will travel here from all over the United States,” said Fallen Oak Director of Golf Rick Gehr.

Now in its third year, the championship was first played at Fallen Oak in 2016. The field will be made up of regional winners who qualified to play for the championship.

“The regional qualifiers provided an exciting run-up to the championship with numerous playoffs, narrowly eliminating some excellent golfers” said VGA President Joshua Peyton, a retired Army Captain and Army Ranger. “Just qualifying to play in this year’s championship at Fallen Oak is a significant accomplishment for our fellow veterans.”

Many wounded veterans and Purple Heart recipients play in the tournament. The mission of the Veteran Golfers Association is to enhance the lives of veterans through the competition and community of golf.

“For these players, this tour championship is more than a game or friendly match. Rather, it’s about the benefits they derive from the camaraderie and sportsmanship of competition, and we’re proud that our award-winning golf course and resort here in Biloxi continues to be their destination of choice,” said Gehr.

The Veteran Golfers Association was founded in 2014 as a nonprofit. Membership is open to all U.S. veterans and their family members who are over 18-years-old.

