2 suspects in Long Beach bank robbery arrested in New Orleans

Two suspects accused of robbing The First bank in Long Beach last month were arrested Thursday in New Orleans, LA.

Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell said Aaron Rudolph, 25, and Kyandre Moten, 22, are charged with armed robbery. Both suspects are from New Orleans.

The bank at the corner of Klondyke Rd. and Pineville Rd. was robbed Aug. 16. Police said two men walked into the bank just before noon, pointed guns at the manager and a teller, and demanded cash. Moten was later identified as an additional suspect in the investigation.

McDowell said Rudolph and Moten are being held in New Orleans, and their bonds were set at $500,000 as they await extradition to Mississippi.

The second male suspect is still at large.

