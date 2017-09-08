WLOX Editorial: Garbage differences need to be settled, but not in court

Now that the city of Gulfport pulled out of the group deal through the Harrison County Utility Authority for garbage collection, the utility authority is suing the city of Gulfport. We understand that government agencies can disagree with one another.

We also know that there's a lot of money in garbage. Millions of dollars are at stake in the garbage collection contracts. And it's not like the services can be stopped, while they iron out their differences. Sanitation and health requires the services to continue.

But this argument over money between two government entities has gotten out of hand. All the money at stake comes from the taxpayers. Now these two taxpayer funded entities are going to court, another taxpayer funded entity. And their lawyers are also funded by no one else but the taxpayers.

The leaders in these two organizations were put there to handle the taxpayers interests. They should get out of court and get together to resolve their differences; for the taxpayers.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.