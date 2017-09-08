Operation Relief headed to TX from Pass Christian

Necaise said it's a natural response for South Mississippians to reach out to devastated areas. (Photo source: WLOX)

A growing relief effort is on the road to Texas to help Hurricane Harvey victims. It was the aftermath of another storm that kick-started this relief operation last year.

It's called Operation Relief. Brandon Necaise started it up in response to Louisiana's disastrous flooding last year. Now, Necaise is finding himself in a position to help again one state over.

"We brought it together, and we're ready to go to Texas now," said Necaise.

According to Necaise, talks of the response to Texas started while Hurricane Harvey was making landfall. Within a week, the community came together to help fill a 48-foot tractor trailer, plus some, with supplies and enough food to feed 2,500 people. Necaise said the calls have already come in.

"Mayor of Pine Forrest, TX called me last night and said, 'We need y'all. We need y'all today,'" said Necaise.

He already sent a crew on the road and will be following with another haul not too far behind. Necaise said it's a natural response for South Mississippians to reach out to devastated areas.

"Twelve years ago, we were in the same situation, and I think that's why it's so much easier for us to know what Texas is going to need. We went without power for 15 days. We know the necessities that Texas is going to need."

It's this spirit of help that Necaise believes can put action to our words, especially with another potentially dangerous hurricane barreling toward Florida.

"One Coast is what we say here on the coast, so Florida is part of the coast. Texas is. We're all neighbors, and we're going to have to pitch in to help each other," said Necaise.

Necaise and his team has already started talking about plans to respond to Florida if needed.

