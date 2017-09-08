HAPPENING NOW: Irma moving through southeastern Bahamas

Church leaders on the coast packed a truck with bottled water and left for the Hurricane Harvey disaster zone in Houston, TX.More >>
Church leaders on the coast packed a truck with bottled water and left for the Hurricane Harvey disaster zone in Houston, TX.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is working to restore oyster reefs in the western Mississippi Sound. This week, a contractor is deploying tons of limestone on the reefs.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is working to restore oyster reefs in the western Mississippi Sound. This week, a contractor is deploying tons of limestone on the reefs.More >>
The flight line at Keesler Air Force Base looks empty as the planes that normally park there are on a turbulent journey.More >>
The flight line at Keesler Air Force Base looks empty as the planes that normally park there are on a turbulent journey.More >>
Accommodations are filling up all along the Coast as Florida residents try to get away from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Accommodations are filling up all along the Coast as Florida residents try to get away from Hurricane Irma.More >>
A new program in Jackson County could be what some educators say will be a game-changer when it comes to integrated learning.More >>
A new program in Jackson County could be what some educators say will be a game-changer when it comes to integrated learning.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
A 6-year-old boy battling terminal cancer started the new school year Tuesday just like any other first-grader - but he will get his high school diploma just four days later!More >>
A 6-year-old boy battling terminal cancer started the new school year Tuesday just like any other first-grader - but he will get his high school diploma just four days later!More >>
The early Friday update from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a category 4 storm.More >>
The early Friday update from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a category 4 storm.More >>