Early deficit dooms Pearl River against #5 Northwest

The fourth week of the high school football season jumps full speed ahead with a couple of undefeated teams going head-to-head, a big rivalry game and schools in the lower classifications attempting to knock-off high classification teams. You can watch the Friday Night Football Showdown with A.J. Giardina and Patrick Clay beginning 10:15 p.m. Friday night on WLOX ABC-CBS.More >>
An image of three guys on a green with a raging wildfire in the background at Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, WA, has gone viral online. Carl Spackler and Judge Smails were nowhere to be seen.More >>
Federer was unable to join Rafael Nadal for what would have been the most-anticipated showdown of the entire two weeks of the U.S. Open.More >>
The Long Beach Bearcats have reeled-off back-to-back wins to open the 2017 season. On Wednesday Bearcats offensive tackle J.T. Tripp was named Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Lineman of the Week.More >>
