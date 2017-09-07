Early deficit dooms Pearl River against #5 Northwest - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Early deficit dooms Pearl River against #5 Northwest

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

A pick-six and a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown doomed Pearl River Community College, falling into a 27-0 second quarter hole they couldn't climb out of, eventually losing their contest 34-21 to #5 Northwest. Highlights in the video above. 

