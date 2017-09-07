D'Iberville church makes donations to Harvey flood victims

Each flood bucket is worth $65, and the money was donated by individuals and families over the past week. (Photo source: WLOX)

Members of Heritage United Methodist church are making donations to help the people dealing with Hurricane Harvey's aftermath. Military veterans and church members at Heritage UMC fill buckets donated by Home Depot with cleaning supplies.

Church member Tom Boceck said he wanted to return the favor to Texas, especially since he remembers the help from Texans after Hurricane Katrina.

"This church has a high concentration of veterans. What you saw at the table tonight was mostly retired Army, Navy, and Air Force gentlemen," said Boceck.



Julene Anderson, with the church's women's group, said the ladies focused on sending health kits to their church's distribution center, which will also go to Harvey flood victims.

"We had a good turn out today. We weren't sure how many we'd get. A lot of this is all donations," said Anderson.



"We're sending hand towels, wash rags, bars of soap, combs, and toothbrushes," said church member Joan Ketzel.

"We're very gung-ho to help the community at any time. Any time you have a disaster, if you can't rally around the community, then what are you really doing?" said Jeff Barr, with Home Depot.

"We know what they're feeling. It's very empty, very lonely. You feel very helpless. It's nice to know that people are there who care," said Juli Boceck.



Originally from Waco, TX, Biloxi resident Jennifer Fink said when she heard about the volunteer work happening at Heritage United Methodist, she jumped in her car and headed over.

"I wanted to give back to the Texans that gave so much to us after Katrina, because I lost everything, and so many military people stood up and gave us an 18-wheeler full of donations," said Fink.



Boceck said each flood bucket is worth $65, and the money was donated by individuals and families over the past week.

