West Harrison High School adopts Texas school district

The students will leave for Texas on Friday. (Photo source: Facebook)

As people across the country come together to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, a group of Coast teenagers are literally going the extra mile.

After the hurricane left thousands of people in Texas without basic necessities, West Harrison High School adopted the Aldine Independent School District in Texas.

The school's broadcast journalism students visited multiple schools within the Harrison County District on Thursday to gather supplies for the 'Aid for Aldine' campaign. After sorting, counting, and loading supplies on a trailer, the students will head to Houston Friday morning to deliver the donations.

The district is made up of 70 schools and serves around 70,000 students; many of whom lost everything during the hurricane.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.