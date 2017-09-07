Coast churches send aid to Houston

The alliance collected the water on the coast and loaded the truck on a mission of mercy in an effort to shine a ray of light on the dark days following the natural disaster. (Photo source: WLOX)

Church leaders on the coast packed a truck with bottled water and left for the Hurricane Harvey disaster zone in Houston, TX. The Ministerial Alliance remembers all the help that came to the coast after Katrina, and they wanted to do their part to return the favor.

"One thing about storms. Storms, on one hand destroy and make tragedy, but in this case, we look at the storm as being an opportunity to help people in need," said the Rev. Eric Dickey.

The truck will make a stop in Lake Charles, LA before heading to Houston. People on the coast feel compelled to reach out and help hurricane victims after volunteers and churches played such a compassionate role in helping Katrina victims in South Mississippi.

"This is a passion of ours after going through Katrina. We know what it's like being a victim of a storm like this. It warms my heart that we're able to give back to people who are suffering now," according to Debra Magee, who helped organize the effort.

This is just one of many examples of how churches have a higher calling and a spiritual obligation to serve.

"Our Lord and Savior said, 'When I was hungry, I fed you. When I was naked, you clothed me. When I was in prison, you visited me, and when I was without bread or water, you fed me and brought me water.' I'm happy that this is happening because of a church that I love to do this kind of mission," Dickey said.

The alliance will now start collecting clothes and cleaning supplies for a second trip to help hurricane victims in the Houston area.

