Fab Lab puts new emphasis on integrated learning

The Fab Lab mobile unit will travel through the Jackson County School District with its technology equipment, but a permanent location should be open by early 2018. (Photo source: WLOX)

A new program in Jackson County could be what some educators say will be a game-changer when it comes to integrated learning.

It’s called the Fab Lab created by Chevron to advance STEM education, And it’s also designed to add more fun into learning.

“I get to come to work every day and play,” said Scott Beebe, a Jackson County School District teacher and manager of Fab Lab. “I get to show kids how to play with the knowledge they are gaining. It is awesome.”

Everything about The Fab Lab is eye catching; from the laser printers, to the trailer that hauls all the equipment.

“Getting kids out of their chairs, getting them to touch technology, not be scared of it and see the potential of what’s out there, it will change everything," said Beebe.

The introductory session at Vancleave Upper Elementary leads the students through computer graphics, proportional calculations and then, the fun stuff. The lab utilizes various printing and imaging equipment as a way to integrate technology into their regular studies.

For sixth-grade student Walker Lyons, the process is as important as the end result.

“I like the programming and things that they have because I’ve done programming and things on other websites," said Lyons.

Chevron invested $1.2 million in the project. The mobile unit will be making school and community stops throughout Jackson County, and the permanent location is expected to be complete by early 2018.

