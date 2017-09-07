US Marshals capture Ocean Springs murder suspect in LA

The man wanted for the murder of a Tennessee man in Ocean Springs was arrested Thursday afternoon in Louisiana. U.S. Marshals arrested Nicky Johns after a vehicle chase on I-10 in Lafayette, LA.

Detective Capt. William Jackson, with the Ocean Springs Police Department, said Johns eventually bailed out of the vehicle and was found hiding in a garbage can after a foot pursuit. A female passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

Johns is charged with the murder of 37-year-old Christopher Rochelle. Johns and Rochelle are both from Columbia, TN.

Rochelle was found face down in the parking lot of the Travelodge Hotel on Hwy. 90 on Monday afternoon. Investigators said it appears he was shot in the head.

Jackson said Johns, 37, was seen on surveillance footage leaving the scene in a blue car. That was the same car he was driving through Louisiana on Thursday.

Johns is being treated at a Louisiana hospital for injuries to his foot. Jackson said the Ocean Springs Police Department is working with authorities in Louisiana to get Johns back to Mississippi.

