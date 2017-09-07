US Marshals capture Ocean Springs murder suspect in LA

The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
Church leaders on the coast packed a truck with bottled water and left for the Hurricane Harvey disaster zone in Houston, TX.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is working to restore oyster reefs in the western Mississippi Sound. This week, a contractor is deploying tons of limestone on the reefs.More >>
A new program in Jackson County could be what some educators say will be a game-changer when it comes to integrated learning.More >>
Biloxi Police are searching for a man who robbed the Bancorp South on Pass Road just around 10:40 Tuesday morning.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
The forecast track of Hurricane Irma shifted slightly to the west in the Thursday afternoon update, indicating the storm could ride up the Florida Peninsula and then into Georgia.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.More >>
