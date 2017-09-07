Players invited to win big at Gameshow Showdown

Attendees selected to play will have the opportunity to win big. (Photo source: Chamber of Commerce)

Players who are feeling lucky are invited to shoot their shot at the inaugural Gameshow Showdown, hosted by the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce.

The event will give selected participants a chance to network, play games, and potentially win prizes such as a three-night stay in Pigeon Forge.

“This event will be a fantastic fundraiser for the Chamber, which prides itself in being able to reinvest in the community through avenues such as teacher grants and student scholarships,” said Hannah Burnett, Director of the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce. “Though this is a Chamber sponsored event, this is open to the public, and we hope everyone will come out for some fun.”

The event will be held on Sept. 28 at the Gulf Coast Event Center from 6-9 p.m. Admission to the showdown is $30 for individuals, $50 for couples, or $35 at the door. Registration is available online or by calling 228-604-0014.

For additional information, email hannah@mscoastchamber.com.

