FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN: WEEK 4 PREVIEW

High school football fans can expect outstanding weather conditions with low humidity when the fourth week of the season kicks off at 7:00. The Friday Night Football Showdown will feature six games on WLOX ABC-CBS beginning at 10:15 p.m.

We'll begin with the Singing River Classic pitting rivals Pascagoula and Gautier. The game was slated for War Memorial Stadium but since renovations are not yet 100 percent complete, the rivalry game will be played at Gautier. Panthers head coach Lewis Sims wants his team to produce more offense. After 1 win and 2 losses, Pascagoula has scored only 12 points. The Gators under head coach Chris Peterson will unleash running back Micah King against the Panthers defense. King has rushed for 249 yards and has averaged 8.9 yards a carry . Last season Pascagoula beat Gautier 37-31, giving the Panthers 7 straight wins over the Gators.

The Friday Night Football Showdown travels to Perkinston for the Poplarville-Stone clash. The Hornets and Tomcats enter the game undefeated. Poplarville is 3-0 while Stone is 2-0. Last week the Hornets shutout Seminary 47-0. Senior running back Austin Bolton has ripped off 473 yards with 8 touchdowns. Bolton has netted 15.8 yards per carry. Roosevelt Raine gives the Hornets another weapon on offense. He has 329 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. Stone defeated Biloxi last week 28-24. Running back Trey Arrington leads the Tomcats with 183 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. On Tomcats defense, senior Enrique Whaley roams the secondary with an eagle eye having come up with 4 interceptions. Whaley is also a threat on special teams, capable of going the distance once he touches the football.

The next game that will be featured on the Friday Night Football Showdown should be an exciting contest. Jeff Davis County has reeled-off 3 straight wins and travel to Hurley to face the 2-0 East Central Hornets. Jeff Davis County is a new Class 3A school, one that combined Bassfield and Prentiss. The Jaguars have wins over Harrison Central, Collins and Wayne County. Hornets head coach Seth Smith has East Central a contender in the Region 8-4A ranks. The Hornets opened the season with a 24-10 win over Biloxi and crushed George County 45-12 last Friday. East Central running back Tony Brown will surpass 500 yards rushing in Friday's game. He enters the Jeff Davis County clash with 497 rushing yards with 4 touchdowns. He's netting 9.7 yards per carry.

Picayune head coach Dodd Lee always has his Maroon Tide in the playoff hunt, ready to make a run at the Class 5A state title. After dropping a 27-24 decision to Poplarville to open the season, Picayune defeated D'Iberville and Pascagoula. Senior running back Shaun Anderson is the go to player. Anderson has 381 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns. The 2-1 Maroon Tide travel to Milner Stadium facing a Gulfport team that has dropped two straight games. Last Saturday the 1-2 Admirals traveled to New Orleans and dropped a 31-0 decision to Archbishop Rummel High. The Raiders took advantage of a number of Gulfport miscues. Quarterback T.Q. Newsome headlines the Admirals attack with 163 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns. He's added 262 passing yards and 1 TD, but has tossed 2 interceptions.

The Friday Night Football Showdown crew will cover the St. Stanislaus at St. Martin clash. Both the Rockachaws and Yellow Jackets will be trying to get back under the win column. Last week St. Stanislaus traveled to Mobile where St. Paul's defeated the 1 and 1 Rockachaws 35 to 12. The 2 and 1 Yellow Jackets had a difficult time on the road at Crestview, Florida before dropping a 32-0 decision to the Bulldogs. Quarterback Jakob Greer leads the Rockachaws with 252 passing yards and 113 rushing yards with 2 total touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets are a running team this season and two juniors are the featured backs. Ham McGee enters the Friday showdown with 255 yards rushing and a team leading 4 touchdowns. Mileon Graham leads St. Martin with 292 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns.

The Vancleave at Long Beach clash is the final game on the Friday Night Football Showdown. It pits two undefeated teams, Stone is 2-0 and Long Beach is 3-0. The Region 8-4A Bulldogs rely on a rushing attack led by running backs C-J Johnson and Lane Wise. The two have combined for 418 yards rushing. Johnson also leads the Bulldogs with 22 tackles on defense. Sophomore quarterback Cade Crosby has been on target for the Region 4-5A Bearcats with a solid passing attack, having thrown for 321 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In other games: West Florida travels to D'Iberville, Ocean Springs on the road at George County, Moss Point travels to Shreveport, Louisiana facing Byrd High School, Pass Christian is at home hosting West Harrison, Lawrence County at Bay High, Resurrection at Forrest County AHS, St. Patrick entertains Pope John Paul II, and Christian Collegiate Academy travels to Louisiana at Riverdale Academy.

Get out and support your local high school football team!

