United Way of South MS fundraising campaign underway - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

United Way of South MS fundraising campaign underway

The nonprofit invited organizations from across the coast that have already set the pace for fundraising. (Photo source: WLOX) The nonprofit invited organizations from across the coast that have already set the pace for fundraising. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The 2017 United Way of South Mississippi fundraising campaign is officially underway. It kicked off Thursday morning in Biloxi with a football theme and cheerleaders.

The nonprofit invited organizations from across the coast that have already set the pace for fundraising.

The goal of this year's campaign is $1 million. So far, they have raised almost $400,000.

Several awards were handed out this morning to pacesetter organizations. One of them was WLOX News Now.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly