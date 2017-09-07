United Way of South MS fundraising campaign underway

The nonprofit invited organizations from across the coast that have already set the pace for fundraising. (Photo source: WLOX)

The 2017 United Way of South Mississippi fundraising campaign is officially underway. It kicked off Thursday morning in Biloxi with a football theme and cheerleaders.

The goal of this year's campaign is $1 million. So far, they have raised almost $400,000.

Several awards were handed out this morning to pacesetter organizations. One of them was WLOX News Now.

