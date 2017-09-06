MGCCC High School Football Lineman of the Week: J.T. Tripp of Long Beach

Long Beach head coach Forrest Williams has always relied on an aggressive offense highlighted by the passing game. End result two victories to start off the 2017 season, a 27-14 decision over Pass Christian and the Bearcats knocked off Bay High 37-7 on Friday.

Sophomore quarterback Cade Crosby has completed 60 percent of his pass attempts for 321 yards and 4 touchdowns.

To keep defensive teams honest, the Bearcats use stable of running backs who average 6.4 yards a carry. Junior Dennis Andrews has bulled his way for a team leading 204 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Paving the way upfront, the Bearcats offensive line, led by 6-foot-3, 250 pound tackle J-T. Tripp. He's the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Lineman of the Week.

Tripp said, "I think we can attack you either way, running or passing. We really have great running backs and the receivers are a great addition too. So, they really make our job easier."

Tripp also gives high praise to quarterback Cade Crosby.

"He makes us look extremely good getting rid of the ball quickly. That way we don't give up too many sacks, "said Tripp.

Coach Williams said, "J.T. stepped on the field for us first as a sophomore. Has had a great work ethic the past three years. Has stepped into a leadership role. He's one of our team captains. Has really set the bar high for us, a very good player. We expect a lot of him every Friday night."

Long Beach entertains Vancleave Friday night at 7:00. The Bulldogs are 1 and 2 coming off a tough 7-6 loss to Greene County.

