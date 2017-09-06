MGM Park Could Host Southern League Playoffs Games On Saturday & Sunday

The Biloxi Shuckers failed to crack the Southern League Best-of-Three Playoff Series, but there's a possibility that game 4 and maybe game 5 of the South Division series could relocate to MGM Park in Biloxi.

On Wednesday, Pensacola defeated Jacksonville 2-0 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. If Pensacola sweeps the first three games, there would be no need for MGM Park to host the playoff series.

If the Jumbo Shrimp win one of the games over the Blue Wahoos, game four would be relocated to Biloxi Saturday at 1:05 in the afternoon. General admission tickets would be $10.

If Jacksonville were to tie the series at two wins apiece, the fifth and final deciding playoff game would be played 1:05 p.m. Sunday with general admission tickets costing $10.

Shuckers general manager Chuck Arnold said, "First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by Hurricane Harvey and those in the path of Irma. We are honored that the Southern League and the Pensacola and Jacksonville organizations have chosen Biloxi and MGM Park to host these games. We have a great staff committed to serving, so we are happy to assist the Southern League as well as use this opportunity to support hurricane relief efforts."

Game two of the best-of-five South Division playoff series will be played in Pensacola on Thursday with game three set for Jacksonville on Friday.

The 2017 BC Powder Southern League Championship Series has been canceled. Each of the winners of the best-of-five North and South Division Series will be declared Co-Champions for the 2017 Southern League season.

Southern League President Lori Webb said, "With an abundance of caution, I have made the hard decision to cancel our Championship Series, due to concerns for our player's safety, coupled with potential shortage of gas, hotel rooms and other items that may hinder the many evacuees leaving the affected area. It seemed like the right thing to do. As this storm passes through, I hope for the best to all those in harm's way."

