Man sentenced to prison for fraud scheme following BP oil spill

A former Gautier resident is heading to federal prison for his role in a mail fraud scheme related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Leonard Thomas, 39, claimed he worked on a fishing boat in Pass Christian and suffered damages and lost his job as a result of the spill. Prosecutors say he made the whole thing up.

In addition to serving more than two years in prison, Thomas will also have to repay the $118,171 he received from his claims.

