Nude man rescued after nearly 24 hours in MS Sound

Firefighters said the man held onto this pier for about 24 hours. (Photo source: WLOX)

The man was visibly shivering when firefighters finally pulled him to shore, but he was alert and smiling. (Photo source: WLOX)

A man who went for a swim found himself in a bit of a pickle in the water off Biloxi Beach. The man apparently got stuck in the water for about 24 hours and was cold and naked.

Biloxi firefighters rescued the man from the Mississippi Sound just south of Veterans Ave. around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“Bystanders had been walking down the beach and heard calls for help. The man, 58-year-old male, apparently went swimming yesterday evening sometime,” said Battalion Chief Andy Mason, with the Biloxi Fire Department. “He got into some kind of distress. The tide took his clothes. He actually was clinging to the end of the pier for close to 24 hours.”

The man was visibly shivering when firefighters finally pulled him to shore, but he was alert and smiling, though a bit embarrassed, Mason said.

The man was taken by ambulance to Merit Health Biloxi for evaluation. Officials said he was water logged and dehydrated, but should make a full recovery.

The man’s belongings, including his clothes, were found a short way down the beach.

