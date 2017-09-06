Gulfport Flight Care teams save lives in Texas

Crews say they are proud of the work they did and grateful for the lives saved. (Photo source: WLOX)

Combined, the forces of FEMA, AMR, and Flight Care units create a national operation that saves lives.

For the past several days, that's been the case for Flight Care 5 personnel from Gulfport, who have been helping following Hurricane Harvey; airlifting people who need immediate life saving care.

So far, hundreds of people have been saved.

“Nearly 300 people, and we provided another 450 support missions where we flew in not just patients out of the affected areas, we flew in other medical staff, doctors, nurses," said Russell Shoultz with Flight Care.

Sixty aircraft have joined the recovery efforts.

"We had first responders from every discipline coming from all over the country in a short order to provide seamless services to the communities affected," said Shoultz.

With Hurricane Irma taking aim on Florida, providing that service in that state will be coming soon for flight nurse Renee Skinner.

“I want to get out there and help people like we've been helped here in the past," Skinner said. "I feel like there's a lot of people that are going to need us."

The mission will be accomplished with surgical precision for Skinner and her team.

“It's going to be our job to get them out of situations, whether it's a trauma or they're in a hospital where they've lost some services. We're going to get them the care that they need," she said.

Even so, the flight nurse admits there are butterflies to overcome.

“It’s only natural to be nervous in a situation like that. We know what we're doing, we just don't know what we're coming into. There are going to be just so many unknowns," Skinner explained.

Back from Texas, the crew is proud of the work they did and grateful for the lives saved.

"It was a very fulfilling mission. Having personally been on the ground when Katrina hit and the people came in to help us, it felt unbelievable to be able to give back to a community," said Shoultz.

More than likely, the local team will be deployed to Florida by the weekend to help in the potential aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

