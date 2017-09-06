2 take home the prize at Gulf Coast Idol Finale

Tonight, two finalists from the top 10 in the Gulf Coast Idol competition have been chosen to audition for American Idol producers.

WLOX-TV in partnership with IP Resort & Spa Biloxi are excited to announce that Elija Carter and Hadley Hill have won the 2017 Gulf Coast Idol contest.

They were selected from a group of 195 contestants. Open auditions were held on Aug. 23 and 30 at the IP Resort & Spa in Biloxi. Both Elija and Hadley have won two Silver Tickets that allow them to skip the lines at an American Idol audition and perform directly for American Idol Executive Producers.

They have also each won $2,500 courtesy IP Resort and Spa and iPad minis courtesy Virginia College.

“We are excited to see two very talented singers win Gulf Coast Idol,” said Rick Williams, Vice President and General Manager of WLOX-TV. “This was a great event for IP Resort, Virginia College and WLOX television. We wish the contestants the best as they go on to audition for American Idol.”

American Idol is the most popular music reality show in U.S. television history.

WLOX-TV is the ABC, CBS and BOUNCE television affiliate serving South Mississippi.

