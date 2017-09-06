NEW ON GMM: TS Katia becomes 3rd named storm currently in Atlantic

The tropics are active with three systems developing all at once. Mercifully, only one of them threatens the U.S. and that is powerful Major Hurricane Irma.More >>
As Hurricane season peaks and there's several active systems developing out there, can you keep up with it all? Here's a quick "how-to" stay updated with the latest by using our WLOX Weather App.More >>
Stores across South Mississippi are already starting to see the shelves empty as people get their hurricane plans in order.More >>
The Gautier Gators will still take on the Pascagoula Panthers on Friday during the annual Singing River Classic, but they will be doing it at a different venue than previously planned.More >>
Hancock County Medical Center is extending the lease on its facility and will soon have a new name to reflect that change.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Katia is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
Police said that the animal was "down" and later confirmed it was dead.More >>
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma has maintained its strength as a Category 5 as it makes landfall in the northern Caribbean.More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
At least two people were hospitalized in a two-car crash that shut down part of Florida Boulevard late Tuesday night. Witnesses said it appeared one of the vehicles was being pursued by police out of Livingston Parish.More >>
