NEW ON GMM: TS Katia becomes 3rd named storm currently in Atlantic

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma and Tropical Storm Jose swirls in the ocean, Tropical Storm Katia has become the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma continues to exceed expectations as it barrels westward across the Caribbean Islands this morning with max winds topping 185 mph. Meteorologist Wesley Williams is tracking the tropics right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

