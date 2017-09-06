NEW ON GMM: TS Katia becomes 3rd named storm currently in Atlant - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NEW ON GMM: TS Katia becomes 3rd named storm currently in Atlantic

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
As Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma and Tropical Storm Jose swirls in the ocean, Tropical Storm Katia has become the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma continues to exceed expectations as it barrels westward across the Caribbean Islands this morning with max winds topping 185 mph. Meteorologist Wesley Williams is tracking the tropics right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 7:36 AM EDT2017-09-06 11:36:15 GMT
    The tropics are active with three systems developing all at once. Mercifully, only one of them threatens the U.S. and that is powerful Major Hurricane Irma.

    The tropics are active with three systems developing all at once. Mercifully, only one of them threatens the U.S. and that is powerful Major Hurricane Irma.

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-09-06 08:44:22 GMT
    As Hurricane season peaks and there's several active systems developing out there, can you keep up with it all? Here's a quick "how-to" stay updated with the latest by using our WLOX Weather App.

    As Hurricane season peaks and there's several active systems developing out there, can you keep up with it all? Here's a quick "how-to" stay updated with the latest by using our WLOX Weather App.

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:29:37 GMT
    Stores across South Mississippi are already starting to see the shelves empty as people get their hurricane plans in order. 

    Stores across South Mississippi are already starting to see the shelves empty as people get their hurricane plans in order. 

