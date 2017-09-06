How to track tropics with the WLOX Weather App - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

How to track tropics with the WLOX Weather App

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Setting up your free WLOX Weather App to track tropics anytime, anywhere is fast and easy.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Hurricane season is near its peak and there's several active systems developing out there. Can you keep up with it all?

Here's a quick "how-to" stay updated with the latest by using our free WLOX Weather App.

The WLOX Weather App is a handy tool, even for tracking. You can set your WLOX Weather App to track tropics in just three steps.

Step 1: Open the WLOX Weather App on your device. Tap 'Radar' at the bottom-right of the screen.

Step 2: Once the radar map is open, tap the map layers button near the bottom-right of the screen.

Step 3: In the map layers menu, tap 'Tropical Tracks' in the Overlays section.

That's it! Now your map will display current storms.

With this set up, you can even tap the dots along a storm's track to reveal additional details about that storm or its forecast.

Also, tapping 'Tropical Alerts' in the map layers menu will add the latest watches and warnings for tropical storms and hurricanes.

Checking the tropics anytime, anywhere is so easy with the WLOX Weather App at your fingertips.

Download or update your free WLOX First Alert Weather App today by visiting the App Store or Play Store.

