Domino's Player of the Week: Carson Bishop of St. Patrick

For St. Patrick. Friday's 33-6 win over Mount Olive was a long time coming. Over two seasons long, in fact.

"I know it's been, like, a really long time since we actually won a game," St. Patrick quarterback Carson Bishop said. "It felt really good, like a lot of pressure's off us now."

For the first time since October 2014, the Fighting Irish won under the Friday Night Lights, snapping a losing streak of 23 games.

"After our first game (a 22-14 loss to Snook Christian Academy of Alabama) we kind of realized that we have a shot of winning," Bishop said. "So now, in the last game (against Mount Olive) we kind of figured out how to do it and actually finished off a game."

Bishop was a big reason why, the senior quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on the ground. However, the soft-spoken quarterback is quick to deflect the praise for the victory,.

"It feels pretty good," Bishop said of his performance. "But I mean, I probably couldn't have done it without my team, first of all."

Behind the senior's veteran leadership, the Fighting Irish look to prove Friday's win was no fluke, and finally start a streak in the winning direction.

"It gives us a lot of motivation," Bishop said. "We feel really good about ourselves that we can win now. We want to keep winning."

They will get that chance this Friday as they host Pope John Paul II out of Slidell, LA.

