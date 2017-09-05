Irma causes shelves to empty at Coast stores

Supplies at some coast stores are already flying off the shelves as people prepare for Hurricane Irma. (Photo source: WLOX)

Stores across South Mississippi are already starting to see the shelves empty as people get their hurricane plans in order.

We still don't know where Hurricane Irma is going to hit in the United States, but people on the Gulf Coast are making sure they are ready if it does turn our way.

At Sam's Club in Gulfport, there were only a few cases of water left Tuesday afternoon, and those went quickly. The store's manager says there has been a huge rush for all kinds of storm supplies, including water, non-perishable food items, and generators.

One customer said she came to the mega-store to stock up on supplies because the Wal-Mart in Bay St. Louis was sold out of water, as well.

"Katrina hit me really bad and I don't want to go through the same thing," said Carmen Rivera. "I want to be prepared. I want to be ready. If it comes it comes, if it doesn't. We're going to get ready for it."

Another shopper said he was also looking for water and left disappointed.

"The number one item I was looking for was water, but once I got in there the echo was that water was all gone," said Clemon Jimerson, Sr.

Sam's corporate office says they are planning on sending large shipments of water to the Gulf Coast states tomorrow and in the days that follow.

According to the First Alert Weather team, there continue to be zero direct threats to South Mississippi at this time.

Irma is forecast to be near the southwestern tip of Florida this weekend. Computer models continues to indicate that Irma should take a sharp turn to the north before getting too far into the Gulf. The timing of that turn will determine how far west Irma will get.

Since South Mississippi is still not under a direct threat, it is still not time for alarm, but instead, constant awareness. That includes having a solid hurricane plan in place throughout the hurricane season until its end on November 1.

