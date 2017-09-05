Ochsner to continue operations at Hancock Co. Medical Center

The future of Hancock Medical Center is much clearer. Members of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors selected Ochsner Health System to run the hospital on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis.

That decision ends months of back and forth discussions about which medical provider would operate the Hancock County partnership.

Hancock County and Ochsner signed a 25 year agreement. That deal approved by supervisors Tuesday extends a partnership the two sides forged in 2013.

Since that time, hospital officials say medical center has seen positive operational cash flow for the first time in nearly a dozen years, as well as significant and sustained improvements in quality metrics. Higher patient experience scores in both the hospital and its clinic have also been reported.

Ochsner says with the long-term partnership, they will invest $3.75 million in lease payments and capital investments into the county and the facility. That money will reportedly be used to recruit physicians, implement leading electronic healthcare information system, and expand clinical services.

The agreement also includes the option to purchase at the end of the 25 year lease term.

One immediate change people will notice is on the front marquee. The name of the medical facility is changing. The center and its clinics will now be called Ochsner Hancock Medical Center.

