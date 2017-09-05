Small plane makes emergency landing in Gulfport

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon.

The plane -- a Comp Air experimental aircraft -- landed at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in Gulfport around 3:30 p.m.

Airport officials say the plane took off from the Gulfport airport. It's unclear how long it was in the air before it turned around and came back to the airport to make the emergency landing.

Authorities say the aircraft experienced a possible engine failure and landed in the grass alongside the runway. The plane appears to have minimal damage.

According to AMR, three people were on board the plane, but no one was injured.

Authorities are on the scene investigating the landing.

We will continue to update this story as new details become available.

