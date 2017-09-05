School district moves rivalry Pascagoula-Gautier game

The Singing River Classic will be held at 7 p.m. in Gautier this Friday. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Gautier Gators will still take on the Pascagoula Panthers on Friday during the annual Singing River Classic, but they will be doing it at a different venue than previously planned.

On Tuesday, the Pascagoula Gautier School District announced that the game will be played on Gautier's Vaughn-Wallace Field instead of in Pascagoula due to renovation work on the Panthers' football field.

Fields at both high schools have undergone major renovations recently, but school officials say Dutch-Binion Field in Pascagoula is not quite finished yet. It's a move they say they are making as a precaution to keep people safe. Because of the move, Pascagoula will host the Gators next year.

School officials say Panther season ticket holders with reserved seating will be refunded the difference in their tickets for this specific game.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of this adjustment in our schedule,” said Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich. “We want to provide the safest environment for our students and families to enjoy these facilities. We look forward to the opening of this beautiful venue by the end of this month.”

Also being moved is Thursday night's game between Colmer and Gautier middle schools. Both the seventh grade game, which begins at 5 p.m., and the eighth grade game, which starts at 6 p.m., will be played at the Gautier stadium.

The Singing River Classic is this Friday at 7 p.m. at Vaughn-Wallace Stadium in Gautier.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.