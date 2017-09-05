Golden Nugget owner inks deal to buy the Houston Rockets

The Billion Dollar Buyer and owner of Biloxi's Golden Nugget Casino will soon be adding a professional basketball team to his vast list of businesses.

According to the National Basketball Association , Tilman J. Fertitta has inked a multi-billion dollar deal to buy the Houston Rockets. ENPS is reporting that Fertitta agreed to purchase the team from its current owner Leslie Alexander for $2.2 billion, a record sale price for a NBA franchise.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen as the next owner of the Houston Rockets," said Fertitta in a statement from the NBA. "This is a life-long dream come true. Leslie Alexander has been one of the best owners in all of sports, and I thank him immensely for this opportunity. He has the heart of a champion. Lastly, out of respect for the NBA’s approval process, I can say no more other than I am overwhelmed with emotion to have this opportunity in my beloved city of Houston.”

It is an honor to be a part of the @NBA. I look forward to serving the city of #Houston and continuing the success of @HoustonRockets. pic.twitter.com/1RE6vbj8j1 — Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) September 5, 2017

Here on the Gulf Coast, many people will remember Fertitta as the investor who offered Gulfport's Pop Brothers a $65,000 deal on his reality show, Billion Dollar Buyer.

A Texas native himself, Fertitta's business portfolio includes Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Morton's The Steakhouse, the Landry's restaurant chain, and numerous others.

