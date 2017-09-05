Golden Nugget owner inks deal to buy the Houston Rockets - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Golden Nugget owner inks deal to buy the Houston Rockets

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Tilman J. Fertitta (Photo source: Twitter) Tilman J. Fertitta (Photo source: Twitter)

The Billion Dollar Buyer and owner of Biloxi's Golden Nugget Casino will soon be adding a professional basketball team to his vast list of businesses.

According to the National Basketball Association , Tilman J. Fertitta has inked a multi-billion dollar deal to buy the Houston Rockets. ENPS is reporting that Fertitta agreed to purchase the team from its current owner Leslie Alexander for $2.2 billion, a record sale price for a NBA franchise.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen as the next owner of the Houston Rockets," said Fertitta in a statement from the NBA. "This is a life-long dream come true. Leslie Alexander has been one of the best owners in all of sports, and I thank him immensely for this opportunity. He has the heart of a champion.    Lastly, out of respect for the NBA’s approval process, I can say no more other than I am overwhelmed with emotion to have this opportunity in my beloved city of Houston.”

Here on the Gulf Coast, many people will remember Fertitta as the investor who offered Gulfport's Pop Brothers a $65,000 deal on his reality show, Billion Dollar Buyer

A Texas native himself, Fertitta's business portfolio includes Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Morton's The Steakhouse, the Landry's restaurant chain, and numerous others.

