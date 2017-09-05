Revenue up, improvements underway at Coast Coliseum

Major improvements in the works at the 40-year-old Coliseum include a new roof for the arena, upgrading the aging ice plant and replacing the scoreboard and video monitor inside the arena. (Photo source: WLOX)

Positive revenue numbers and plans for some significant improvements in the future. That's the message Coast Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell delivered to Harrison County supervisors Tuesday as he presented the annual budget for the facility.

McDonnell told the board that revenue has shown a steady rise over the past three years. And he hopes to use several million dollars in Restore Act money that has been pledged to the facility for improvements.

Major improvements in the works at the 40-year-old Coliseum include a new roof for the arena, upgrading the aging ice plant and replacing the scoreboard and video monitor inside the arena.

Another planned improvement involves security. Look for the Coliseum to install walk through security detectors; the kind you see at courthouses and other public buildings.

