Moss Point man charged with Attempted Murder; More arrests expected

Robert Hunter Brabston, 19, of Moss Point, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder. (Photo source: Moss Point Police Dept.)

A Moss Point man is under arrest for Attempted Murder after a shooting Sunday night. And police say more arrests are expected in the case.

The shooting happened Sunday, September 3, around 5:30pm at a home on West Bayou Avenue. Several people called police after hearing gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but everyone had fled the scene.

Moments later, police received a call from Singing River Hospital saying they were treating a gunshot victim who told them he was shot at that home.

The victim was identified as Clinton Guyton, 19, of Moss Point. Guyton was listed in stable condition at the time and has since been released from the hospital.

Another 19-year-old, Robert Hunter Brabston of Moss Point, was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder. He's being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

This case is still an active investigation. If you have any information about the crime, you're asked to call the Moss Point Police Department at (228) 475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898.

